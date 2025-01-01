Copy the link below to share to Mastodon

Streamline SSH connections with a simple TUI.

ssm is a TUI for managing SSH connections, allowing users to browse and initiate remote server sessions.

Features include filtering hosts, tagging servers for grouping or priority, toggling between SSH and mosh modes, in-app editing of the SSH config and custom color theme support.

This tool is ideal for system administrators, DevOps engineers and developers who manage many remote machines.