ssm

go
bsd-3

Share on:

X / Twitter Threads Bluesky Reddit Hacker News Email

Enter Your Mastodon Instance

https://

Copy the link below to share to Mastodon

https://terminaltrove.com/ssm/

Enter Your Mastodon Instance

https://

Copy the link below to share to Mastodon

https://terminaltrove.com/ssm/

Streamline SSH connections with a simple TUI.

brew install lfaoro/tap/ssm

ssm is a TUI for managing SSH connections, allowing users to browse and initiate remote server sessions.

 

Features include filtering hosts, tagging servers for grouping or priority, toggling between SSH and mosh modes, in-app editing of the SSH config and custom color theme support.

 

This tool is ideal for system administrators, DevOps engineers and developers who manage many remote machines.

Get Updates On Terminal Trove.

No spam, just updates on Terminal Trove. See an example update.