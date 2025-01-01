starlit

A minimal, cute and customizable weather cli.

image preview of starlit

starlit is a minimal and customizable command line weather tool that fetches current weather conditions and displays them with colorful ASCII art in the terminal.

 

Core features include retrieving weather from the OpenWeatherMap API, with options to set a default city and choose units (metric or imperial). It can show the local time and an ASCII art weather icon (for example, a sun or cloud), and even add an emoji with a custom message to the output. It also offers an interactive mode and supports custom color themes.

 

This tool is handy for terminal enthusiasts who want a quick glance at the weather without leaving the terminal. It’s a fun way to check forecasts or current conditions with some personal flair in your terminal.

