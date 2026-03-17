A terminal user interface (TUI) for visualizing and exploring strace output.

Review this script before executing in your terminal.

strace-tui is a terminal tool for reading and exploring strace output in a controllable TUI interface.

Core features include parsing common strace flags and output formats, color coding syscalls by type and error state, dynamic filtering, syscall search, JSON export of parsed traces, stack trace resolution to function names + source lines, and graphs for forks and clones.

This tool also has support for multithreaded and multi-process traces, the option to open a trace file or trace a command directly, and a view that helps spot failures, repeated calls, and noisy sections faster.

strace-tui is useful for Linux programmers, students, and low level tinkerers who want visual and interactive feedback on strace while staying in the terminal.