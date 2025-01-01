stree

A simple directory tree command for listing AWS S3 bucket

go install github.com/orangekame3/stree@latest

stree is a CLI tool designed to visualize the directory tree structure of an S3 bucket.

 

It's written in Go and it enables users to see the structure of their S3 buckets directly from the terminal, using color-coded outputs for easy understanding. 

 

stree supports LocalStack for local testing, allowing customization for AWS profiles, regions, and setting directory depth levels.

