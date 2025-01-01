sttr

go
mit

A CLI/TUI tool to perform 30+ string transformations on text.

yay -S sttr-bin

sttr (string transform) is an all in one tool to quickly execute over 30+ string transformations in the command line.

 

The core features of sttr include text transformations such as changing case, encoding and decoding (e.g., base64, URL encoding), hashing (e.g., MD5, SHA256), and more. sttr supports both an interactive TUI for ease of use and a CLI which is suitable for scripting.

 

sttr is useful for those who need to perform quick modifications to strings or files directly from the command line and is also best in the domains of scripting, data processing, and automation tasks.

