fancy, modern file manager in the terminal.

superfile is a modern file manager written in Go that is designed for the terminal.

Apart from its fancy TUI, superfile features a clipboard viewer, processes list, a detailed display of metadata attributes associated with a file, themes, custom fonts and the navigation and management of files without leaving the terminal or the superfile file manager, as all this information is displayed within superfile.

superfile is currently available on macOS and Linux and also has support for Vim keybindings which is helpful to those who use and are familiar with the famous editor.