superfile

go
mit

Share on:

X / Twitter Threads Bluesky Reddit Hacker News Email

Enter Your Mastodon Instance

https://

Copy the link below to share to Mastodon

https://terminaltrove.com/superfile/

Enter Your Mastodon Instance

https://

Copy the link below to share to Mastodon

https://terminaltrove.com/superfile/

fancy, modern file manager in the terminal.

https://github.com/MHNightCat/superfile#install

superfile is a modern file manager written in Go that is designed for the terminal.

 

Apart from its fancy TUI, superfile features a clipboard viewer, processes list, a detailed display of metadata attributes associated with a file, themes, custom fonts and the navigation and management of files without leaving the terminal or the superfile file manager, as all this information is displayed within superfile.

 

superfile is currently available on macOS and Linux and also has support for Vim keybindings which is helpful to those who use and are familiar with the famous editor.

Get Updates On Terminal Trove.

No spam, just updates on Terminal Trove. See an example update.