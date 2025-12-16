superseedr

A BitTorrent client in your terminal.

image preview of superseedr

superseedr is a TUI BitTorrent client that allows you to download and seed torrents in the terminal.

 

It supports downloading multiple torrents at once, can track peers and pieces and it can open magnet links directly. It also shows real time analytics like heatmaps, peer metrics and network graphs, dynamic port reloading without restarting the client and has persistent state with crash recovery.

 

For homelabs, it has support for a Docker setup that is VPN aware with automatic port forwarding and also reloads inbound listener ports when your VPN changes without restarting.

 

This tool is useful for torrent enthusiasts, developers, seedbox users and server administrators. It's ideal for managing torrent downloads on headless systems or whenever you prefer to handle torrents in the terminal environment.

