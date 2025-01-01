A real-time swap usage monitor with a TUI.

swaptop is a real-time (top-like) swap usage monitor. It lists processes currently using the system swap-space and shows how much each one (and each application overall) is consuming, with live graphs in the terminal.

It features a real-time graph of swap usage, process-level tracking and an aggregate view grouping usage by program. The tool provides multiple color themes and supports unit conversions (KB/MB/GB) for the display. You can also configure the refresh frequency of the live data from every second and has keybindings for quick navigation.

swaptop is useful for those who are interested in monitoring the of their system swap space or are dealing with systems with limited RAM. It helps pinpoint which processes are heavily using swap space in real time, aiding in monitoring swap usage or potential performance slowdowns caused by swapping.