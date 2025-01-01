Copy the link below to share to Mastodon

A fast, simple TUI for interacting with systemd services and their logs.

systemctl-tui is a TUI tool built for managing systemd services and logs.

This tool features the ability to start, stop, restart or reload services and lets you view and edit unit files and inspect logs quickly. It also allows you to view to check service statuses, review log outputs and has keyboard shortcuts to scroll and navigate around the TUI.

systemctl-tui works best for system administrators and those who work on Linux systems. It is ideal for service management on Linux systems, home and office who want a visual way to manage systemd services.