A TUI for managing systemd services.

systemd-manager-tui is a TUI for managing systemd services. You can view logs, list all units, inspect properties, and control service states via D-Bus.

You can also switch between system or session units, filter to show only service-type units or all units, and directly edit unit files. After editing, you can control the state of the service such as (starting, stopping, restarting, enabling, disabling) a service. It supports Vim-style navigation for those who are used to vim.

This is useful for system admins and DevOps engineers who need to inspect Linux services from the console. systemd-manager-tui is also more useful when configuring services on servers and desktop machines when a graphical interface isn’t available and you need to quickly edit a systemd service without typing lots of commands to manage them.