A more powerful alternative to sysctl(8).

systeroid is a CLI tool for configuring Linux kernel parameters and is essentially "sysctl on steroids". It can display variables in tree or JSON format and lets you filter by name or section.

You can get or set values individually or in bulk, load settings from config files, and apply system-wide settings. The --explain option shows documentation for each kernel parameter. It also supports verbose logging. An optional interactive mode provides a text interface with search and editing for /proc/sys values. It also has a TUI for those who prefer a text mode interface.

This helps system administrators, system programmers or kernel developers tweak and audit system settings directly in the terminal. It’s useful for performance tuning, security hardening or debugging kernel parameters on any Linux/BSD system and serves as an alternative to the standard sysctl command.