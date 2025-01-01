Copy the link below to share to Mastodon

A lightweight TUI application to view and query tabular data files.

tabiew is a lightweight TUI application for viewing and querying tabular data files like CSV, Parquet and JSON.

It features vim-style keybindings, SQL support and the ability to show multiple tables in a single view. Users can perform various operations such as selecting, filtering and ordering data directly in the terminal.

This tool can be used by developers and especially data analysts who need a way to manage and query large datasets in different formats, fast, cross platform and all inside a TUI.