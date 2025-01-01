Copy the link below to share to Mastodon

A log file highlighter

Tailspin is a log file highlighter built in Rust that identifies and enhances readability of logs by highlighting important elements for log file analysis.

When working with tailspin, it is able recognise and highlight elements such as datetimes, pointer addresses, Unix processes, IP addresses, UUIDs, HTTP Methods, URLs, key-value pairs and more.