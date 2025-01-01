tailspin

rust
mit

A log file highlighter

brew install tailspin

Tailspin is a log file highlighter built in Rust that identifies and enhances readability of logs by highlighting important elements for log file analysis.

 

When working with tailspin, it is able recognise and highlight elements such as datetimes, pointer addresses, Unix processes, IP addresses, UUIDs, HTTP Methods, URLs, key-value pairs and more.

