An interactive TUI for Homebrew.

taproom is a TUI for the Homebrew package manager.

This tool displays formulae and casks in searchable tables, shows package details including dependencies and popularity statistics, filters packages by category (installed, outdated, explicit), performs installation and removal operations directly. Additional features include dependency chain visualization, version information display, package state indicators and real-time search functionality.

Those who frequently use and manage Homebrew packages would find taproom useful for visual package exploration and system maintenance without memorizing commands.