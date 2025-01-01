taproom

go
mit

Share on:

X / Twitter Threads Bluesky Reddit Hacker News Email

Enter Your Mastodon Instance

https://

Copy the link below to share to Mastodon

https://terminaltrove.com/taproom/

Enter Your Mastodon Instance

https://

Copy the link below to share to Mastodon

https://terminaltrove.com/taproom/

An interactive TUI for Homebrew.

brew install gromgit/brewtils/taproom

taproom is a TUI for the Homebrew package manager.

 

This tool displays formulae and casks in searchable tables, shows package details including dependencies and popularity statistics, filters packages by category (installed, outdated, explicit), performs installation and removal operations directly. Additional features include dependency chain visualization, version information display, package state indicators and real-time search functionality.

 

Those who frequently use and manage Homebrew packages would find taproom useful for visual package exploration and system maintenance without memorizing commands.

Get Updates On Terminal Trove.

No spam, just updates on Terminal Trove. See an example update.