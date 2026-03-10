A terminal task manager with intelligent schedule optimization.

taskdog is a terminal task management tool that auto generates daily task schedules from deadlines, priorities, and estimates, so you don’t exceed your work-hour limit.

Key features include, intelligent scheduling that allocate tasks across days to honor daily limits, support for task dependencies (plus fixed tasks like meetings), a visual gantt chart to display workload analysis in the terminal, markdown notes for rendering task notes, soft deletion and audit logging.

Additionally, this tool tracks each task's planned vs actual time and stores all data locally in a SQLite database for privacy (no cloud needed). This tool also includes a REST API and MCP integration if one wants to optionally extend or connect taskdog to an AI assistant.

Ideal for solo developers, students, or professionals who manages tasks in the terminal with automated scheduling, taskdog is useful for anyone needing a personal task planner that runs locally and organizes each day’s workload automatically.