Copy the link below to share to Mastodon

A dead simple TUI task timer.

tasktimer is a simple TUI time management tool that lets you record work sessions in the terminal.

When running, tasktimer shows a header with total time and a list of tasks. You can type a brief description and press enter to begin recording the session, and pressing enter again to stop or switch tasks. Other features include generating a report, editing tasks or exporting data as JSON.

For hobbyists, students, developers and those who need to track work sessions, tasktimer is useful for recording project hours, study periods or coding intervals in a minimal terminal interface.