Task Aggregator TUI for N providers.

tatuin is a TUI tool that aggregates tasks from platforms like Obsidian, Todoist, GitLab and GitHub. It allows you to view and interact with tasks from different platforms without leaving the terminal.

Key features include cross-provider task management, command-line accessibility, task filtering, status updates and saving/loading UI states for customized views.

Ideal for developers or power users who manage tasks across various task platforms / todo lists, it provides a unified way to view and update all their tasks from the terminal.