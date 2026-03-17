A terminal based AWS resource viewer and manager.

taws is a TUI for browsing and managing AWS resources in the terminal.

It comes with resource autocompletion with keyboard driven commands (with Vim like keybindings), can control resources from the terminal such as starting, stopping and terminating EC2 instances, and allows multiple AWS profile selection and switching between multiple regions.

This tool shows detailed views of 96 AWS resources across 60+ AWS services in it's TUI. You can filter your resources locally (using fuzzy matching) or server side by using AWS tags. It also has pagination, useful for navigation large AWS resources and has the ability to refresh the TUI without resorting to multiple browser tabs for the same action.

AWS cloud engineers, DevOps teams, SREs, and developers who are familiar with AWS would find taws useful during routine infrastructure work or just seeing an overview of AWS information directly in the terminal.