tcping is a cross-platform CLI tool, inspired by Linux's ping(8) utility that sends TCP probes to IP addresses or hostnames, effectively pinging TCP ports.

Key features include monitoring network connections, determining packet loss, analyzing and calculating minimum, average and maximum latency, plus displaying connection statistics. It also supports IPv4 and IPv6 and can retry hostname resolution after failures. This tool can also retry hostname resolution and enforce IP version usage.

For those who are network administrators, developers and IT professionals, tcping is a tool that can be considered for when you need to troubleshoot connectivity issues, monitor service availability or assess network performance in environments where ICMP traffic is blocked or unreliable.