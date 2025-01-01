tegratop

A TUI monitoring tool for Nvidia jetson boards.

cargo install tegratop

tegratop is a TUI tool that monitors Nvidia Jetson boards. It displays key metrics like GPU, system, memory and other metrics in the terminal.

 

Core features of tegratop include displaying usage charts, temperature readouts and device insights. It specifically displays the fan, disk, engines, network, power and the number of CPUs all on one page.

 

For hardware engineers, tegratop works best when you are monitoring or debugging the board performance or power consumption for tasks like machine learning or robotics. It’s handy during the testing phases and day-to-day operations on embedded systems.

