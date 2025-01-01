A blazingly fast general purpose fuzzy finder TUI.

television is a fast, flexible general purpose fuzzy finder designed for the terminal. It is inspired by telescope.nvim which is used within neovim.

The core feature television has is called "channels" which lets you search through files, text content, git repositories, environment variables, aliases and more. This tool supports the majority of many terminal emulators, has various matching patterns like fuzzy, substring, prefix and exact matches. It also has customizable keybindings and a helpful preview pane which displays the contents of selected entries.