Terminal output SVG screenshot tool.

termframe is a command-line tool that executes terminal commands and exports their output as SVG screenshots with full ANSI style support.

This tool captures terminal output including bold, italic, underlined text, full color support (16-color, 256-color, 24-bit), optional font embedding, light/dark mode compatibility, extensive iTerm2 color themes and customizable window styles. It renders output from any command into publication-ready SVG images, preserving all terminal formatting and colors accurately.

Documentation writers, tutorial creators and developers preparing presentations would find termframe great for creating terminal screenshots, creating visual CLI / TUI examples while in a crisp vector format.