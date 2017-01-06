Alacritty

A cross-platform, OpenGL terminal emulator.

Alacritty logo

Date Created:

January 6, 2017

Platforms:

macos
windows
linux
bsd

Language:

rust

Is Hardware Accelerated:

Yes

Image / Terminal Graphics Protocol Support:

Yes

Sixel Support:

No

Source Code Availability:

Open Source (Apache 2.0)

Development State:

active

Alacritty is a cross-platform, GPU-accelerated terminal emulator.

 

It's designed to provide the fastest possible rendering of terminal output by leveraging the power of the GPU for rendering tasks.

Alacritty preview

How to install Alacritty

The fastest way to download and install the Alacritty Terminal is via the website or GitHub Releases.

