Alacritty

A cross-platform, OpenGL terminal emulator.

Date Created: January 6, 2017 Platforms: macos windows linux bsd Language: rust Is Hardware Accelerated: Yes Image / Terminal Graphics Protocol Support: Yes Sixel Support: No Source Code Availability: Open Source (Apache 2.0) Development State: active

Alacritty is a cross-platform, GPU-accelerated terminal emulator.

It's designed to provide the fastest possible rendering of terminal output by leveraging the power of the GPU for rendering tasks.

How to install Alacritty

The fastest way to download and install the Alacritty Terminal is via the website or GitHub Releases.

