Alacritty
A cross-platform, OpenGL terminal emulator.
Date Created:
January 6, 2017
Platforms:
macos
windows
linux
bsd
Language:
rust
Is Hardware Accelerated:
Yes
Image / Terminal Graphics Protocol Support:
Yes
Sixel Support:
No
Source Code Availability:
Open Source (Apache 2.0)
Development State:
active
Alacritty is a cross-platform, GPU-accelerated terminal emulator.
It's designed to provide the fastest possible rendering of terminal output by leveraging the power of the GPU for rendering tasks.
How to install Alacritty
The fastest way to download and install the Alacritty Terminal is via the website or GitHub Releases.