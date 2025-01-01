Alacritty vs. Windows Terminal

Feature Alacritty Windows Terminal
Alacritty Logo Windows Terminal Logo
Tagline A cross-platform, OpenGL terminal emulator. The new Windows Terminal and the original Windows console host, all in the same place.
Website https://alacritty.org https://apps.microsoft.com/detail/9N0DX20HK701
Language
rust
c++
Date Created January 6, 2017 May 3, 2019
Platform
macos
windows
linux
bsd
windows
File Size ~16.2 MB ~42.7 MB
Image / Terminal Graphics Protocol Support Yes No
Sixel Support No Yes
Hardware
Acceleration		 Yes Yes
Source Code Availability Open Source (Apache 2.0) Open Source (MIT)
Source Code https://github.com/alacritty/alacritty https://github.com/microsoft/terminal
Development State
active
active

