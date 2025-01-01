Terminal.app

An app for advanced users and developers with direct CLI communication to macOS.

Date Created: January 1, 1991 Platform: macos Language: objective-c Is Hardware Accelerated: Yes Image / Terminal Graphics Protocol Support: No Sixel Support: No Source Code Availability: Proprietary Software Development State: active

Terminal.app is an app on macOS which serves as a gateway to harness the full potential of macOS through command-line. It allows users to execute scripts, manage files, and customize settings through a text-based interface for Mac.

Terminal.app has a deep history with origins going back to NeXTSTEP, the core features of Terminal.app include the ability to create and manage shell scripts, customize Terminal windows with profiles for easier identification, and navigate through command output using marks and bookmarks.

How to install Terminal.app

Terminal.app is only available on systems that run macOS as it comes preinstalled in every operating system release.

