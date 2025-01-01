Terminal.app vs. Windows Terminal
|Feature
|Terminal.app
|Windows Terminal
|Tagline
|An app for advanced users and developers with direct CLI communication to macOS.
|The new Windows Terminal and the original Windows console host, all in the same place.
|Website
|https://support.apple.com/en-gb/guide/terminal/welcome/mac
|https://apps.microsoft.com/detail/9N0DX20HK701
|Language
|
objective-c
c++
|Date Created
|January 1, 1991
|May 3, 2019
|Platform
|
macos
|
windows
|File Size
|~7 MB
|~42.7 MB
|Image / Terminal Graphics Protocol Support
|No
|No
|Sixel Support
|No
|Yes
|Hardware
Acceleration
|Yes
|Yes
|Source Code Availability
|Proprietary Software
|Open Source (MIT)
|Source Code
|N/A
|https://github.com/microsoft/terminal
|Development State
|
active
active