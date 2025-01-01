Terminal.app vs. Windows Terminal

Feature Terminal.app Windows Terminal
Tagline An app for advanced users and developers with direct CLI communication to macOS. The new Windows Terminal and the original Windows console host, all in the same place.
Website https://support.apple.com/en-gb/guide/terminal/welcome/mac https://apps.microsoft.com/detail/9N0DX20HK701
Language
objective-c
c++
Date Created January 1, 1991 May 3, 2019
Platform
macos
windows
File Size ~7 MB ~42.7 MB
Image / Terminal Graphics Protocol Support No No
Sixel Support No Yes
Hardware
Acceleration		 Yes Yes
Source Code Availability Proprietary Software Open Source (MIT)
Source Code N/A https://github.com/microsoft/terminal
Development State
active
active

