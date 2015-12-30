Tilix

A tiling terminal emulator for Linux using GTK+3.

Date Created:

December 30, 2015

Platform:

linux

Language:

d

Is Hardware Accelerated:

No

Image / Terminal Graphics Protocol Support:

No

Sixel Support:

No

Source Code Availability:

Open Source (MPL-2.0)

Development State:

active

Tilix is an advanced GTK3 tiling terminal emulator designed to adhere to the Gnome Human Interface Guidelines.

 

Tilix offers a unique approach to managing terminal sessions by allowing users to organize them in various layouts through horizontal or vertical splitting.

 

Key features include support for custom links, drag-and-drop rearrangement of terminals, transparent background images, notifications for background processes, and the ability to save and load terminal groupings.

How to install Tilix

Tilix is available for multiple distributions on Linux such as Arch, Debian, Fedora, etc on their website and on Github releases.

