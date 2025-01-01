Konsole vs. Tilix
|Feature
|Konsole
|Tilix
|Tagline
|A powerful and customizable terminal emulator.
|A tiling terminal emulator for Linux using GTK+3.
|Website
|https://konsole.kde.org
|https://gnunn1.github.io/tilix-web/
|Language
|
c++
d
|Date Created
|September 15, 2015
|December 30, 2015
|Platform
|
linux
|
linux
|File Size
|~20 MB
|~25 MB
|Image / Terminal Graphics Protocol Support
|No
|No
|Sixel Support
|Yes
|No
|Hardware
Acceleration
|Yes
|No
|Source Code Availability
|Open Source (GPL-2)
|Open Source (MPL-2.0)
|Source Code
|https://invent.kde.org/utilities/konsole
|https://github.com/gnunn1/tilix
|Development State
|
active
active