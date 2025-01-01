Konsole vs. Tilix

Feature Konsole Tilix
Konsole Logo Tilix Logo
Tagline A powerful and customizable terminal emulator. A tiling terminal emulator for Linux using GTK+3.
Website https://konsole.kde.org https://gnunn1.github.io/tilix-web/
Language
c++
d
Date Created September 15, 2015 December 30, 2015
Platform
linux
linux
File Size ~20 MB ~25 MB
Image / Terminal Graphics Protocol Support No No
Sixel Support Yes No
Hardware
Acceleration		 Yes No
Source Code Availability Open Source (GPL-2) Open Source (MPL-2.0)
Source Code https://invent.kde.org/utilities/konsole https://github.com/gnunn1/tilix
Development State
active
active

