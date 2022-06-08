Wave Terminal
An open-source, cross-platform terminal for seamless workflows.
Date Created:
June 8, 2022
Platforms:
Language:
Is Hardware Accelerated:
Yes
Image / Terminal Graphics Protocol Support:
Yes
Sixel Support:
No
Source Code Availability:
Open Source (Apache 2.0)
Development State:
Wave Terminal is an open-source, AI-native terminal designed for efficient and seamless workflows. It integrates AI to render various formats inline, supports session and history saving, and is built on open web standards.
It's core features include inline rendering of content, such as images and code, the ability to save sessions and command history, and a user-friendly interface that supports workspaces and persistent sessions.
This terminal is useful for software development, data analysis, and server management tasks, offering a blend of traditional command-line functionality with modern conveniences.
How to install Wave Terminal
To install the Wave Terminal, builds are available on their website and on Github releases.