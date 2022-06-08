Wave Terminal

An open-source, cross-platform terminal for seamless workflows.

Date Created: June 8, 2022 Platforms: macos linux windows Language: go Is Hardware Accelerated: Yes Image / Terminal Graphics Protocol Support: Yes Sixel Support: No Source Code Availability: Open Source (Apache 2.0) Development State: active

Wave Terminal is an open-source, AI-native terminal designed for efficient and seamless workflows. It integrates AI to render various formats inline, supports session and history saving, and is built on open web standards.

It's core features include inline rendering of content, such as images and code, the ability to save sessions and command history, and a user-friendly interface that supports workspaces and persistent sessions.

This terminal is useful for software development, data analysis, and server management tasks, offering a blend of traditional command-line functionality with modern conveniences.

How to install Wave Terminal

To install the Wave Terminal, builds are available on their website and on Github releases.

Compare Wave Terminal With: