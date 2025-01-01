Tabby vs. Wave Terminal

Feature Tabby Wave Terminal
Tabby Logo Wave Terminal Logo
Tagline A terminal for a more modern age. An open-source, cross-platform terminal for seamless workflows.
Website https://tabby.sh https://waveterm.dev
Language
typescript
go
Date Created January 1, 2017 June 8, 2022
Platforms
linux
windows
macos
macos
linux
windows
File Size ~347 MB ~500 MB
Image / Terminal Graphics Protocol Support No Yes
Sixel Support Yes No
Hardware
Acceleration		 Yes Yes
Source Code Availability Open Source (MIT) Open Source (Apache 2.0)
Source Code https://github.com/Eugeny/tabby https://github.com/wavetermdev/waveterm
Development State
active
active

