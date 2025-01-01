Tabby vs. Wave Terminal
|Feature
|Tabby
|Wave Terminal
|Tagline
|A terminal for a more modern age.
|An open-source, cross-platform terminal for seamless workflows.
|Website
|https://tabby.sh
|https://waveterm.dev
|Language
|
typescript
go
|Date Created
|January 1, 2017
|June 8, 2022
|Platforms
|
linux
windows
macos
|
macos
linux
windows
|File Size
|~347 MB
|~500 MB
|Image / Terminal Graphics Protocol Support
|No
|Yes
|Sixel Support
|Yes
|No
|Hardware
Acceleration
|Yes
|Yes
|Source Code Availability
|Open Source (MIT)
|Open Source (Apache 2.0)
|Source Code
|https://github.com/Eugeny/tabby
|https://github.com/wavetermdev/waveterm
|Development State
|
active
active