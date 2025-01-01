terminaltexteffects

Copy the link below to share to Mastodon

Copy the link below to share to Mastodon

Inline Visual Effects in the Terminal.

Terminal Text Effects (TTE) is a CLI and library to create beautiful visual effects in the terminal. TTE requires no dependencies to work and it's compatible with standard ANSI sequences and works in most modern terminals.

TTE supports custom colors (Xterm 256 RGB / hex color support), effect customization, gradient generation, complex character movements and synchronized animations. You can pass data via the standard input (stdin) to tte to visualise given any text visual effects.

For developers and CLI enthusiasts, TTE adds a creative touch to logs, data output, or any text-based information. It's perfect for making presentations, demos, or simply jazzing up your terminal. Use it as a standalone app or integrate it into Python scripts.