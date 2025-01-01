A color picker for the terminal.

termpicker is a color picker that lets users visually select and preview colors in a truecolor terminal.

Key features include sliders for RGB, HSL and CMYK color models, with seamless conversion between these formats as parameters are adjusted. The interface updates the color preview live with sliders and you can copy the final color code (HEX, RGB, HSL, etc.) to the clipboard.

This tool is useful for developers, designers and theme creators who work in the terminal and need to pick or refine colors without a GUI. It’s handy when tweaking color codes in code or configuration (for example, CSS or terminal themes) and provides quick visual color feedback without using another external picker.