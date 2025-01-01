Copy the link below to share to Mastodon

A feature rich terminal file transfer tool.

termscp is a terminal tool for secure file transfers, it supports SCP, SFTP, FTP, SMB, WebDAV and S3 for managing and transferring files between local and remote machines in a TUI.

It includes functionality for exploring and operating on remote machines, bookmarking favorite hosts, connecting to recent connections and saving credentials securely. Customization options are available for the file explorer and text editor which can be modified through themes.

termscp is cross platform on Windows, macOS, Linux and BSD. It caters to professionals needing efficient and secure file management on remote machines where a TUI is needed.