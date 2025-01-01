Copy the link below to share to Mastodon

A terminal UI (TUI) for tshark, inspired by Wireshark.

termshark is a terminal user interface for tshark, inspired by Wireshark. It provides a convenient way to analyze network traffic from the terminal.

It is written in Go and uses tshark to read and parse packet data, displaying the results in a format similar to Wireshark.