sudo apt-get install termshark
termshark is a terminal user interface for tshark, inspired by Wireshark. It provides a convenient way to analyze network traffic from the terminal.
It is written in Go and uses tshark to read and parse packet data, displaying the results in a format similar to Wireshark.