terraform-tui

python
apache-2.0

A powerful terraform textual TUI.

brew install idoavrah/homebrew/tftui

terraform-tui is a tool to manage Terraform states through a TUI interface, that allows users to visualize and make direct modifications to them intuitively.

 

The tool's main features include the graphical overview of the Terraform state tree, enabling users to navigate, search, and perform actions like taint, untaint, delete, or directly apply changes to resources.

 

terraform-tui supports creating and viewing plans in full color within the terminal.

