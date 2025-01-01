tewi

python
gpl-3.0

Text-based interface for the Transmission BitTorrent daemon.

pipx install tewi-transmission

tewi is a TUI tool that allows you to manage the Transmission BitTorrent daemon directly from your terminal as an alternative to graphical torrent clients.

 

You can connect to your Transmission daemon, view torrent statuses and perform actions like adding or removing torrents.

 

It also supports specifying connection details and has keybindings to navigate around the TUI without the need to use a mouse.

