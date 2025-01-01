Copy the link below to share to Mastodon

Copy the link below to share to Mastodon

Text-based interface for the Transmission BitTorrent daemon.

tewi is a TUI tool that allows you to manage the Transmission BitTorrent daemon directly from your terminal as an alternative to graphical torrent clients.

You can connect to your Transmission daemon, view torrent statuses and perform actions like adding or removing torrents.

It also supports specifying connection details and has keybindings to navigate around the TUI without the need to use a mouse.