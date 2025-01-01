textual-paint is a TUI image editor inspired by MS Paint but for the terminal. It supports editing ANSI art, raster images and is localized in 26 languages.

All tools from the original MS Paint are in textual-paint, including the pencil, airbrush, text, polygon, brush, eraser, color fill, selection tools and a lot more. This tool also has a color palette which can be customized, has undo/redo, crash recovery backups, drag-and-drop support, keyboard shortcuts, mouse support and even dark mode. Other features include zooming, brush previews and the ability to run over SSH.

This tool has support for opening PNG, BMP, WEBP, GIF (first frame) and ANSI file formats which makes it ideal for terminal enthusiasts, ANSI / ASCII artists or anyone looking to try out and create graphics in the terminal for fun.