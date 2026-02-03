Record Terraform runs with git context, timing, and resource events.

tfjournal is a CLI tool for Terraform, OpenTofu and Terragrunt that records every run so you can review infra changes later, with Git and CI context attached automatically.

It captures several properties of a Terraform run in the details section such as command output, duration, and exit status and shows the Git info with the commit hash, branch and the CI provider used.

It can give you the resource events by selecting the Events section in the TUI in addition to showing a per-resource timing chart by using the Timeline section for spotting slow creates and destroys. Runs are stored as JSON plus saved stdout text, and optional S3 syncing keeps history shared across machines with per-team prefixes and filters with support for search through lots of runs.

This tool is very useful for DevOps, platform engineers and Terraform users who need searchable run history during debugging, postmortems, or audits and especially when local and CI runs should live in one place.