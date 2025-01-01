AI Chatbots in the terminal without needing API keys.

Terminal GPT (tgpt) is an CLI LLM chatbot tool that operates cross-platform in the terminal.

This tool eliminates the need for API Keys and incorporates a variety of providers like KoboldAI, Blackbox AI and OpenAI. It also allows developers to interact with AI models in a familiar terminal environment. Its experimental features include generating and executing shell commands and creating code. Users can customize functions by selecting specific AI providers and setting various flags.

This tool is useful to developers interested in or experimenting with LLMs, as it offers handy chat support with powerful AI models without leaving the terminal. It's great for writing scripts, debugging, or trying out AI models.