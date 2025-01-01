A simple TUI for Telegram.

tgt is a terminal user interface (TUI) client for Telegram, written in Rust.

It's core features are customization options such as the ability to send, receive messages as well as the ability to edit, delete and replying to Telegram messages. It also supports custom themes, editing the app configuration and the logger can be customized for tgt in TOML files.

It also has a wide range of keybindings (which the keymap can also be customized) for the chat list window and the chat prompt, for quick navigation on the keyboard without using a mouse.

This client is suitable for Telegram power users, developers or for those who are looking for more control and customization over their chat experience and seeking a TUI interface for Telegram without leaving the terminal and not using a GUI client.