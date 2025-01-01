Copy the link below to share to Mastodon

A terminal theater for playing VT100 art and animations.

theattyr is a terminal theater for playing VT100 art and animations from the 1960s-1970s computing era.

The tool includes 90+ classic animations, supports direct file playback, adjusts frame rates, applies RetroArch shaders for visual effects, provides interactive browsing through sidebar navigation. It preserves historical ANSI art, demonstrates VT100 escape codes and maintains original timing accuracy.

Terminal art enthusiasts, vintage computing collectors and educators teaching computing history would find theattyr interesting and useful for experiencing early digital art culture and technical demonstrations.