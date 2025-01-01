tig

Text-mode interface for git

apt-get install tig

tig is a ncurses-based user interface for Git repositories. It functions as a Git repository browser that can help you visualize your git history. 

 

Its core features include displaying commit graphs, showing diffs for each commit, and a way to stage individual lines for commit.

 

Additional functionalities include search tools, blame view, and cherry-picking.

