tig
c
gpl-2.0
Text-mode interface for git
apt-get install tig
tig is a ncurses-based user interface for Git repositories. It functions as a Git repository browser that can help you visualize your git history.
Its core features include displaying commit graphs, showing diffs for each commit, and a way to stage individual lines for commit.
Additional functionalities include search tools, blame view, and cherry-picking.