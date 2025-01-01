Copy the link below to share to Mastodon

A terminal-based client for pinboard.in

tinboard is a terminal-based client for Pinboard, the bookmarking service. it allows users to manage and search their bookmarks directly in the terminal.

Its core features include adding, editing, and deleting bookmarks, tag suggestions, and search capabilities. It also provides a command palette for easy access to commands and features.

tinboard brings the Pinboard service to the terminal which is useful for those who prefer the TUI experience.