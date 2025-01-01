tinboard

python
gpl-3.0

A terminal-based client for pinboard.in

pipx install tinboard

tinboard is a terminal-based client for Pinboard, the bookmarking service. it allows users to manage and search their bookmarks directly in the terminal.

 

Its core features include adding, editing, and deleting bookmarks, tag suggestions, and search capabilities. It also provides a command palette for easy access to commands and features.

 

tinboard brings the Pinboard service to the terminal which is useful for those who prefer the TUI experience.

