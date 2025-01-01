A CLI tool for compressing images using the TinyPNG service.

tinifier is a CLI tool for compressing images using the TinyPNG API with parallel processing capabilities.

Features include parallel compression with configurable thread counts (default 16), multiple API key support, automatic retries for failed requests, recursive directory search for images, multi-format support (PNG, JPEG, JPG, WEBP, AVIF), smart file skipping when size difference is below specified percentage, metadata and EXIF preservation and optional original file backup. The tool intelligently reduces file sizes through selective color reduction with low quality loss.

Web developers, software engineers and hobbyist programmers who need automated image optimization in their build pipelines or those managing large photo collections would benefit from tinifier’s batch or one off processing of images.