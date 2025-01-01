Collaborative cheatsheets for console commands.

tldr-pages is a CLI tool for example driven help on common command line tools. It houses a community-driven collection of concise command-line help pages for common UNIX, Linux, macOS and Windows commands.

You can search with translations into many languages included, each page contains quick practical examples instead of a full man-page. Other features include the ability to update the local database for offline access and listing all the entries in the database.

This tool is ideal for sysadmins, developers and students who need quick help recalling command syntax. It saves you time in reading through the man pages of each command line tool and gives you the essential usage of the most useful commands with examples of how to use a given tool with the correct flags.