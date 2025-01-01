A Domain Availability Research Tool.

tldx is a CLI tool that helps you generate and check the availability of domain names using keyword permutations and WHOIS lookups.

It supports adding prefixes and suffixes to keywords, specifying TLDs, filtering by domain length and available domains only. This tool performs concurrent WHOIS checks and streams results as they are found. It also includes options for verbose output and displaying statistics.

Those that are developers, indie hackers, hobbyists or those that need to quickly brainstorm and verify domain name availability directly from the terminal, would find tldx a great tool to use without going through domain registrars to find or register a unique domain name.