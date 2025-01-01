tmate

c
unspecified

Share on:

X / Twitter Threads Bluesky Reddit Hacker News Email

Enter Your Mastodon Instance

https://

Copy the link below to share to Mastodon

https://terminaltrove.com/tmate/

Enter Your Mastodon Instance

https://

Copy the link below to share to Mastodon

https://terminaltrove.com/tmate/

instant terminal sharing.

apt-get install tmate

tmate is a session sharer that is based on tmux and relays your terminal through SSH via nodes. It works behind NAT without firewall tweaks. A single command shows a writable and optional read-only connection string.

 

Features of tmate include SSH tunnelling, automatic reconnection on IP change and named sessions bound to your API key. You can embed an authorized_keys list to restrict access, generate links, and capture logs with tmate show-messages. 

 

Foreground daemon mode keeps headless servers reachable, while config mirrors tmux options, macros, and keybindings. Self-hosting is possible through the tmate-ssh-server container, which supports multi-region failover.

Get Updates On Terminal Trove.

No spam, just updates on Terminal Trove. See an example update.