A powerful time tracking tool for the command line.

tock is a command-line time tracking tool that records activities in a plain text log and shows an interactive terminal calendar for reviewing time entries.

It stores data in a human-readable plain text file (compatible with trackers like Bartib or Timewarrior). Tock is fast to run (a single binary with no external dependencies) and also supports multiple storage backends (flat file or Timewarrior), making it adaptable to different setups. It also has shell auto-completion to speed up command usage.

This tool is useful for developers or anyone who wants to track work hours directly in the terminal. It is useful for maintaining simple time logs and reviewing how time is spent on projects without switching to a separate app.