A TUI for the OpenTofu provider registry.

tofuref is a TUI tool for navigating the OpenTofu provider registry directly in the terminal.

Main features include searching within the context of providers and resources, changing the active provider version, and context-aware copying. It supports quick navigation through tabs, focusing on specific windows like providers, resources, and contents. Users can easily toggle a table of contents, display a log window, and enjoy seamless window focus transitions across the interface.

tofuref for those who use OpenTofu who need a way to view and interact with provider registries. It's useful for exploring and managing resources swiftly within a terminal-first setup.