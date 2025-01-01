htop but for LLM tokens.

toktop is a TUI dashboard for displaying OpenAI and Anthropic token usage and costs. It lets you monitor your API consumption and spending from the terminal, without switching between different web dashboards.

You can view usage and cost per API key over the past 7 or 30 days (daily, weekly, monthly totals) and group the data by model or by API key. The TUI interface supports multiple model providers side by side (OpenAI and Anthropic are supported so far), has terminal bar charts displaying the costs and usage and has keyboard shortcuts for switching views or refreshing the stats.

This tool is useful for those who need to monitor their AI token usage and costs. Those who are AI developers, vibe coders, researchers or anyone using OpenAI or Anthropic's APIs who needs to track token consumption across different models. It's especially useful for monitoring across projects or team API keys without leaving the terminal.